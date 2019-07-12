Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $325,923; Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Holding by $391,848 as Market Value Declined

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $2008.76. About 2.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 46,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 62,348 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 10.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mngmt reported 4,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 4,175 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 715 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 659 shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 11,013 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 1,654 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 7.45% or 8,793 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Inv invested in 0.12% or 132 shares. Luxor Gru Ltd Partnership has 38,463 shares. Horrell Capital Management holds 0.04% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth holds 0.32% or 605 shares. Highland Ltd Co reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Lc reported 174,155 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 31,187 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 915 shares to 7,435 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $18.29M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 49,446 shares stake. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 50,968 shares stake. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 25,394 shares. Sei Invests Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Citadel Advsrs reported 189,564 shares. 8,821 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Apg Asset Nv owns 195,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 13,394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) or 26,720 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 111,918 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake.