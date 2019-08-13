Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Lifted Holding by $325,923; Eminence Capital LP Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Upped as Stock Rose

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 479.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.08 million, up from 487,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.40M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $193.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,987 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

