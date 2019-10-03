Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Capital International LTD Lowered Stake; As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Value Declined, Holder Qci Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, down from 10,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1718.85. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 45,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 371,648 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 326,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 114,898 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. The insider Jigisha Desai bought 1,556 shares worth $43,179. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744 worth of stock. The insider KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 13,608 shares to 61,380 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22,028 shares to 52,503 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.42 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.