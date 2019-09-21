Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Tremblant Capital Group Maintains Holding in Target (TGT)

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46 million, down from 10,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 49,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 510,154 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.18M, up from 460,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Target’s Plan to Become Indispensable to Shoppers – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Target Stock Is Back in the Big Leagues – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “After Retail Recovery, Beware Near-Term Valuation Friction on Target Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target aims for more +$100K shoppers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 534,726 shares to 83,974 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,700 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lululemon: Priced Beyond Perfection – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) by 23,762 shares to 51,966 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.