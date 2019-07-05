Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $519,760; As Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Continental Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.25 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 51.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 46,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,273 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 91,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 575,502 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 29.51% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.22 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $114.42M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.63% negative EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 10,100 shares to 63,100 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 174,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares to 170,002 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

