Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake by $519,760; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Upped Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $478,438 as Valuation Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares to 49,710 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr by 151,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Llc reported 7,714 shares stake. Mathes Incorporated holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,181 shares. Ratan Mgmt LP stated it has 6.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V has 4,035 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 2.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv invested in 4.72% or 122,470 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 2.91% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142,702 shares. Caprock Group reported 3,504 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 232,126 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 63,231 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,001 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 2.28 million shares or 1.66% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company invested in 0.61% or 3.35M shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,889 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 20,227 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0.52% or 391,030 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 2.34% stake. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.02% or 19,786 shares. Horan Cap Management holds 57,001 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Veritas Management Llp owns 3,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Blue Fincl Capital Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,783 shares. Butensky Cohen Security stated it has 16,631 shares.