Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, down from 15,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 21,644 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 billion, down from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moab Capital Prns Ltd Com reported 5,699 shares stake. Maryland Mngmt has 4.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,011 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1,292 shares. 21,400 were reported by Zacks Invest Mngmt. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3,095 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 210 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 3.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,324 shares. Clough Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 4.72% stake. 215,657 are held by King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp. Ohio-based Summit Financial Strategies Inc has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). At Financial Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 477 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HP) by 94,513 shares to 146,513 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) by 245,235 shares to 316,783 shares, valued at $4.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy by 2,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Management invested in 0.25% or 11,038 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 250,014 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21,718 shares. Tower Bridge owns 100,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Great Lakes Llc reported 131,820 shares stake. Prelude Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chesley Taft And Associates Limited reported 281,775 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2.55 million shares stake. First Natl Co stated it has 172,756 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moody Bank Division stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated owns 1.03M shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 667 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.