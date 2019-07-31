Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake; Alpha Windward Upped Flowers Foods (FLO) Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 1580.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,243 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 341,528 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 5,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1887.48. About 1.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp has 270 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,642 shares. Lau Limited Liability Company holds 766 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. S&Co reported 650 shares stake. First Bankshares Of Omaha invested in 5,814 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Inc has 4,867 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Valiant Management Lp accumulated 6.93% or 43,380 shares. 740 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 1.9% or 4,535 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,820 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md has 7.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,736 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested 1.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisors Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 150 shares. Blackhill Incorporated invested in 1,000 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 9,297 shares to 295,825 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.26 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,600 shares to 148 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.