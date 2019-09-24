Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Brighton Jones Lowered Its Stake by $1.72 Million; Sysco (SYY) Position Has Boosted by Shayne & Co

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 75,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.89 million, down from 76,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $39.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1745.57. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 1.09M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Services Inc invested in 144,080 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp invested in 3,182 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 12,417 shares. Highland Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 35,895 shares. Keating Invest Counselors reported 46,545 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 77,142 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 1,660 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 6,723 shares stake. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Com holds 8,040 shares. Curbstone Finance, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 29,650 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.13% or 162,547 shares. Cibc Corp owns 914,532 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% or 886,783 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors owns 1.51% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 430,954 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,930 shares to 35,190 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 18,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,819 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested in 0% or 144 shares. 16,062 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200,496 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 83,800 shares. Virginia-based Burney Company has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 189,159 were reported by Westfield Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Partnership. Lincoln Natl Corporation stated it has 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau Assoc invested in 325 shares. Vestor Capital Lc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savant Capital Limited Com owns 4,593 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,010 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Invests Lp reported 1,370 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.87 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.