Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.47 Million; Altria Group (MO) Holding Has Increased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93 million, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $24.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1790. About 4.57 million shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 174,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 133,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 5.58M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares to 363,010 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 6,578 shares to 52,167 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.