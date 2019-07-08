Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Decreased Holding by $4.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Bloom Tree Partners Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $21.91 Million as Stock Rose

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 131,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 335,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.84M, down from 466,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 8.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ROLL OUT DATA PROTECTION EXPERIENCE SIMILAR TO THAT IN EU FOR ALL USERS WORLDWIDE – STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 10,709 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Network invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hwg Lp owns 3,330 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co has 1.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Lllp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,278 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Cap Mgmt accumulated 4.83% or 19,195 shares. Holderness Investments invested in 4.67% or 5,473 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.54% or 4.24 million shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.81% or 17,500 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Personal has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ems Ltd Partnership accumulated 48,610 shares. Maryland-based Marathon Cap Management has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 337 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 6,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Limited Liability has 2.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 387,074 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 2.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.87 million shares. Pacific Global Co reported 0.66% stake. Natixis holds 3.32M shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. 2,553 were reported by Front Barnett Associate Lc. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 90,374 shares or 4.7% of the stock. Contour Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Mngmt has invested 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 0.36% or 5,050 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,133 shares. 1.48 million were reported by Retirement System Of Alabama. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 2,008 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 8,144 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $86.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).