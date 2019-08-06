Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Raised Position; Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by $539,601

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 1,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 141,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, up from 137,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 4.78M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

