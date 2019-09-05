Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined While Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 62.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 441,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 260,289 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 701,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 17.03 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (Call) by 3,700 shares to 26,700 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moderna Inc (Call) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (Call).