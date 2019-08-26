Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lowered Its Position by $2.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ally Financial Boosted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $15.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 1.08M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.