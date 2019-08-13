Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Position as Share Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Lifted Position by $449,661

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $42.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.11. About 3.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 6.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Disney on Deck; Will Bezos Sales Hurt Amazon? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Continue Gains, Closing Higher Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Invest Gp Ltd Co reported 0.32% stake. Caprock Group has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 13.70 million are held by Massachusetts Ma. 61,457 were reported by Interest. Windsor Capital Mngmt owns 5,130 shares. Blue Fincl Cap Inc holds 0.28% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,448 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management owns 9,601 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 130,883 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 121,331 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 149,955 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,202 shares. 26,809 were accumulated by Curbstone Fin Corporation. Sns Finance Group Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,789 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability reported 2.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 900 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.