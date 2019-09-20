Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Upped Stake; Global Thematic Partners Upped Its Holding in Jd Com (JD) as Market Valuation Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 21,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 354,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 332,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 5.11M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $23.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1798.08. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pinduoduo Catching Up to Alibaba and JD.com? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com Stock Is Worth Buying on Every Dip – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growth worries hit FTSE 100; upbeat results power JD Sports – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JD.com Shares Look Ready to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “When the Trade War Ends, JD Stock Has a Clear Shot at $50 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.69M shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $34.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 104,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,258 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 10,646 shares to 239,740 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,097 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.