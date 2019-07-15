Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Increased Holding; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Churchill Management Upped Position

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 13,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,444 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 49,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 4.38M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 4.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 1,631 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 865 shares. Amg National Tru Comml Bank holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,341 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,856 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,609 shares. Hillman Company invested in 15,475 shares or 12.21% of the stock. Ctc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.62% or 221,203 shares. 211 are owned by Lbmc Advsr Ltd Company. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt accumulated 69 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 4,867 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Company holds 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,938 shares. Northstar reported 2.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gfs Ltd has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,259 shares to 188,613 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,616 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).