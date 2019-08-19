Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; Equitec Specialists Increases Holding in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $30.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.31. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 107,460 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Incorporated New York holds 1.97% or 4,542 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Foundation Advisors owns 17,242 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 673,793 shares. Jones Financial Lllp owns 6,334 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 6.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,474 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 865 shares. Westport Asset Management stated it has 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Group Lp stated it has 152,425 shares. Blume Capital Management reported 765 shares stake. Stockbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 128,205 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 7,558 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ctc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties +1.4% after Q1 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 and Delivery of Notice of Redemption for Remaining 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.