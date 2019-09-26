Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined; As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $2.34 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 45,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 177,150 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 223,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 4,705 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.44M, down from 17,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $20.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1747.82. About 226,682 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,754 shares to 48,366 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.99 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 825 are held by Grassi Management. Alesco Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 177 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macquarie Gp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiemann Investment Advisors Lc owns 900 shares. Intrust National Bank Na holds 4,112 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Lc invested in 31,797 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apriem Advisors has invested 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Associates reported 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And Com has invested 6.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark Bancshares Department has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Limited Com holds 125,527 shares or 7.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.45 million for 12.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 27,466 shares to 130,988 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 56,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).