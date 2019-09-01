Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; Hilton Capital Management Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 93,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 90,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares to 28,084 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.