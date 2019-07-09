Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $665,620 as Stock Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $379.80 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25B, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.16. About 1.75 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.87 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,665 shares to 220,385 shares, valued at $5.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN).