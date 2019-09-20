Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Increased Its Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Lifted by Third Point Llc

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.94M, up from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.66 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.6. About 8.55M shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shoker Counsel has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,588 shares. Shellback Capital LP stated it has 7,000 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Ranger Inv Management Lp has 51 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Inc Il owns 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 837 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Cap Ltd Co reported 0.12% stake. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.51% or 450 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 5,375 shares. Neumann Management Limited Co reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capwealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.36% or 5,020 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,046 shares. Leonard Green & Partners Limited Partnership has 4,000 shares. Strategic Fincl Service reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,250 shares to 81,877 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,126 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney’s Trick to Make Disney+ a Winner Is Giving Netflix Fits – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix investors digest Apple TV Plus pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: Clear Signs Of Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hulu Is Now More Popular Than Amazon Prime on Roku – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 786 shares. Personal stated it has 127,499 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,330 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 14.55 million are owned by Capital. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability holds 4,642 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bankshares, Texas-based fund reported 9,887 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,415 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 640 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 5,107 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Company. Noven Financial Grp reported 690 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 400 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 491,547 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership invested in 5.09% or 185,294 shares.