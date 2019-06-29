Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Boosted Holding; Pl Capital Advisors Decreased Bankfinancial (BFIN) Position by $9.17 Million as Stock Declined

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69M, up from 19,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 44,244 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital International Ltd Ca invested in 10,929 shares or 4.66% of the stock. Moreover, Amg National Tru State Bank has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP stated it has 232,126 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd accumulated 500 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc accumulated 2,335 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 22,197 were accumulated by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 0.13% or 186 shares. Sfe Counsel has invested 2.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgan Stanley invested in 2.34% or 4.65 million shares. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability has invested 4.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Ltd Com reported 1.17% stake. Brinker has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community And Investment Communications reported 7,186 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 94,117 shares to 53,764 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 9,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,868 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP invested in 0% or 144 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 107,778 shares in its portfolio. 912,022 were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company owns 72,100 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 25,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Bessemer Gp holds 49,600 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 982,600 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 428,277 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 62,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 23,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 4,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 19,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 28,582 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $39.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.