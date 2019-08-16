Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Boosted Its Holding by $3.11 Million as Shares Declined; Cme Group (CME) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $2.35 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 279,864 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 1,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69M, up from 19,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $20.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.37. About 1.18M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 11,161 shares to 40,030 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,837 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

