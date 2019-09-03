Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Aspiriant Has Lowered Holding by $866,373; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lowered Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $363,553

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 1,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 102,532 shares. 1,240 are owned by Beach Investment Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Group Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential owns 606,660 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 4,387 shares. Light Street Mgmt Ltd reported 52,350 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 2,724 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 2,665 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Co has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi Assoc Inc has 12.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,839 shares. Mitchell Capital Management invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 1.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142,667 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 3,351 shares or 3.31% of the stock.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares to 9,745 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "What The Truck?!? â€" Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga" on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

