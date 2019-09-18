Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Stake by $51.86 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 27,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 86,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.82 million, up from 58,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.41. About 641,152 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 30,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 200,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50M, down from 231,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 4.54 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has 24,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 124,463 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mawer Investment Management Ltd owns 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.66 million shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,628 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 34,844 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.00M shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associates Inc accumulated 42,021 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 200,702 shares. Bouchey Grp has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,549 shares. Iowa-based Fire Grp Inc has invested 4.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings accumulated 0.16% or 405,864 shares. Gradient Limited Com holds 22,308 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 252,000 shares to 235,300 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,596 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winfield Assoc holds 6,604 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 144 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited reported 135 shares. S&Co accumulated 650 shares. Wafra Incorporated has 19,871 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,881 were accumulated by Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Co Ca. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 1.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smithfield Tru Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis R M holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,236 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 42,147 shares or 7.66% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1,132 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Financial Grp Inc owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

