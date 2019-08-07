Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Apriem Advisors Has Increased Stake by $2.00 Million; Destination Wealth Management Has Increased Stake in Visa (V) by $9.64 Million as Stock Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 9.44M shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 3,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s How Amazon Is Dominating the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge LP has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 47,808 are owned by Huntington Bancshares. South Dakota Council has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.86% or 49,634 shares. Tanaka Capital has 3.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 604 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 525 shares. Burney owns 970 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc reported 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3.6% or 4,231 shares. Amarillo Bank holds 1,467 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens First Principles Investment invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,267 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 2.26M shares to 285,111 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,493 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).