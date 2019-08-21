Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder American Century Companies Trimmed Position by $17.90 Million as Market Value Declined; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $391,950

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 10,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 billion, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 3.46 million shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 955,723 shares to 965,822 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 599,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tikvah Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited invested in 135 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 561 are held by Plancorp Limited Liability. Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 1.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Com reported 238 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 307 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj holds 10,012 shares. Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 3.97% or 1,240 shares in its portfolio. 748 were accumulated by Kistler. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 498 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 0.18% or 721 shares. 4,000 are held by Shanda Asset Ltd. Stack Financial Inc holds 883 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.47% or 13,159 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.83 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Judge uphold state authority over Duke Energy coal-ash proposals – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Murphy Mgmt Inc holds 0.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 29,214 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.58% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 30,691 shares. Shelton Capital, California-based fund reported 1,671 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Co has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bangor Bankshares, Maine-based fund reported 3,187 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has 5,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,933 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 86,353 shares. Mitchell Mgmt Communication invested 0.38% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 208,960 were reported by Korea Invest. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 35,704 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx invested 1.68% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).