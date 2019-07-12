Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose While Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Position by $3.56 Million; Leucadia National Increases Stake in Hess (HES)

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $2008.73. About 1.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping)

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 350,452 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,777 shares to 17,028 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,290 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.