Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Swedbank Has Increased Its Position; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Valuation Rose, Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Decreased Position by $8.25 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 60,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.60M, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.18. About 445,656 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Swedbank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 31,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 458,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867.62 million, up from 426,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.5. About 1.93M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition

