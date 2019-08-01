Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Its Position by $758,280; Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Holding by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $179.6. About 4.95 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1864.95. About 2.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares to 26,752 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 1.94% or 227,001 shares. Granite Inv Lc accumulated 137,062 shares. Wexford Capital LP owns 2,325 shares. Madison Investment invested 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvey Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,091 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 0.66% stake. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd owns 2.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 620,677 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 1.01M shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Montecito Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.65% or 13,612 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 5.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 927,144 shares. Essex Finance holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 23,709 shares. 1,585 are held by Fort Point Cap Ltd. Baskin Services Incorporated accumulated 149,456 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 41,251 shares to 47,799 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 74.36 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.