Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Stelac Advisory Services Decreased by $365,349 Its Position; Heronetta Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Stock Value Rose

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 7,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 228,498 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62M, down from 235,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71 million shares traded or 351.53% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

