Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake by $17.80 Million; Orbimed Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 270.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.51 million, up from 494,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 617,102 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $107.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 286,300 shares to 361,300 shares, valued at $45.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 718,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

