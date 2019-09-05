Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Private Wealth Advisors Increased Position; Valiant Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $20.24 Million as Stock Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $190.62. About 11.64 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 17/04/2018 – PROPOSED EU LAW WOULD APPLY TO DATA HELD WITHIN AND OUTSIDE THE BLOC; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Lujan: Luján Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 23/03/2018 – The Facebook data privacy and Russian election interference scandals show that artificial intelligence is still not up to many critical jobs in the technology sector

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $37.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.05. About 2.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.