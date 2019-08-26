Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Payden & Rygel Raised Stake

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 4,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 6,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,860 shares to 644,900 shares, valued at $34.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 35,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 39,800 shares. Foster Motley reported 23,781 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And holds 62,518 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 1,860 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,192 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S&Co Inc owns 121,437 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 178,095 shares. Lipe & Dalton, New York-based fund reported 2,845 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arvest Savings Bank Division holds 0.03% or 3,620 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 106,769 shares or 1.83% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 4.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Milestone Gp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Payden Rygel invested in 236,100 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,170 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.53 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,696 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 2.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Capital Management holds 6,599 shares. Light Street Capital Mngmt Lc has 52,350 shares for 6.23% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Management Llc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 4.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradition Cap Ltd Company has 137 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blue Edge Cap Llc has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,659 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 2.45% or 5,847 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 1.7% or 673,793 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.29% or 2,055 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 16,835 shares. Btc Mngmt reported 5,054 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Financial Bank N A invested in 1.52% or 6,949 shares.

