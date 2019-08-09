Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Increased by $938,060 Its Position; Aldebaran Financial Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 9,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $15.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.91. About 570,909 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 422,103 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 1.37% or 1.15 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp has 258,397 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 135,929 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.93M shares stake. 256,469 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 58,113 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dodge Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 29,760 are owned by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 7,661 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,094 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 48,987 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 154,987 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares to 165,537 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,184 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).