Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.11 Million; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $978,775

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 19,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 59,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.40M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares to 508,925 shares, valued at $36.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,538 shares to 12,837 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 705,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..