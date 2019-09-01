Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Fernwood Investment Management Lifted Stake by $432,540; Huntsman (HUN) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.95 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Huntsman Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.29M shares to 110.01 million shares, valued at $207.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 631,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

