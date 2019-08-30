Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While E&G Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Lendingtree New (TREE) Shareholder Diker Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $14.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.45. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – CO MAY ISSUE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UNSECURED COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME OF $7.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $311.66. About 142,545 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.77M for 49.63 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares to 3,025 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).