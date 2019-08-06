Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Duquesne Family Office Has Increased Stake; As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lifted Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50 million, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.01. About 843,803 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $161.16. About 544,626 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability owns 10,709 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt invested in 287 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 73,823 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 1,115 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 467 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund owns 8,203 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc invested in 599 shares. Moreover, Lipe And Dalton has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 169 were accumulated by Gould Asset Mngmt Ca. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.9% or 2,320 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Corp owns 1,505 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.04% or 156 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 37,120 shares. Headinvest Llc reported 333 shares. Zacks Investment invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 225,800 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.32% or 74,782 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 197,345 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp has 25,172 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Pacific Mngmt Commerce invested 0.35% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Deltec Asset Lc invested in 0.17% or 4,200 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A accumulated 536 shares. Focused Ltd Co has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Harvey Capital Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1,390 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.02% or 2,466 shares. Covington Invest Advisors Inc holds 19,993 shares.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 4,020 shares to 110,543 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.