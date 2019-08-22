Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Allstate Has Increased Stake by $8.26 Million; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Its Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $337,376 as Stock Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 967,951 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 980,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 9.80M shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 4,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 29,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.27 million, up from 24,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates holds 0.47% or 3,513 shares. Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Allied Advisory invested in 0.84% or 13,643 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% stake. 8,278 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oakmont Corporation reported 59,139 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 7,277 shares. Kanawha Limited Liability Corporation reported 253 shares stake. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Snow Management Limited Partnership has 600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bailard reported 4,810 shares stake. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 53,211 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 5.79% or 15,917 shares. Chemical Bankshares invested in 1.27% or 6,311 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,907 shares to 13,649 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 57,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,919 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whole Foods CEO processes plant-based meat wave – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 49,359 shares to 80,156 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Company reported 348 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Swiss Fincl Bank has 1.44M shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Llc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communications has invested 0.49% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,128 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 131,653 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 679,454 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 13,863 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability reported 3.35% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.08% or 16,883 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.