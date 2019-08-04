Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Advisory Alpha Has Upped Its Holding; Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position as Shares Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.56M, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 17,271 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 19,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 755 shares to 8,238 shares, valued at $343.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,485 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $771,429 activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4,840 shares to 48,360 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

