Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose While Monroe Bank & Trust Increased Stake; Carlson Capital Management Increased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq" published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,547 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,220 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru owns 886,554 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 9,082 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 10,013 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Jacobson And Schmitt Lc owns 3,813 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc stated it has 7.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shellback Capital LP stated it has 6,000 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 2.66% or 20,227 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd reported 2.28 million shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 0.15% or 752 shares. 4,034 were accumulated by Wade G W And. Asset Strategies has 4,535 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 597,997 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga" on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga" published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Spotify and Apple Music – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

