Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Irobot (IRBT) Shareholder Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 619,510 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $42.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 61,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Advisors Lp owns 547 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Com invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lesa Sroufe Company has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 351 shares. Moreover, Augustine Asset Inc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.29% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Temasek Hldgs (Private) Limited owns 35,153 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.49% or 37,212 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 0.83% stake. Franklin Resources stated it has 1.25 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 7,233 shares. American Bank owns 6,027 shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 1,453 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 122,693 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability accumulated 705 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Amazon Turns 25; China Pivots Toward Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iRobot (IRBT) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Ups View on Tax Gain – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell iRobot: Attack Of The Clones To Hurt Growth And Profits – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why iRobot Stock Lost 16% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why iRobot (IRBT) is a Must-Add Stock to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 5,512 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 746,650 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 52 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 3,407 shares in its portfolio. 300 are held by Captrust Financial Advisors. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 39,223 shares. 10,775 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co. 2,908 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 48,391 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Optimum Investment stated it has 200 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.03% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. $171,000 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Stacy Michelle. Cerda Christian sold $1.06M worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Monday, January 7. $1.00 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Angle Colin M. Shares for $211,540 were sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.