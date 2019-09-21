Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Allen Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $8.39 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 43,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 783,412 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.20 million, up from 739,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – American jailed in Venezuela freed – Trump tweet; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 2,347 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 625,751 shares. Signaturefd Ltd reported 19,266 shares stake. Private Asset Management holds 1,099 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp stated it has 287,934 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 46,554 are held by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited. Matthew 25 Mgmt reported 96,000 shares stake. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Lc owns 1.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.93 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 285,168 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 174,822 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj stated it has 2,785 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Diligent Limited has 5,318 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Group reported 0.25% stake.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 113,153 shares to 314,719 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,761 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,666 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 314 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 12,149 are owned by Buckingham. Fca Tx holds 0.23% or 330 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas accumulated 90,638 shares. Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 3,618 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.76% or 62,987 shares. 307,229 are owned by Schroder Inv Management. Barr E S accumulated 14,339 shares. Thomas White Int Limited accumulated 1,311 shares. Ls Investment Ltd accumulated 5,881 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Regentatlantic Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,204 shares. Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 473 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp reported 47,833 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,581 shares to 55,362 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,080 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).