Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped Position; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stake by $382,958

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,630 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 7.93 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 4,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $14.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.45. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Management Company LP owns 197,074 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Cortland Assoc Inc Mo holds 0.36% or 1,242 shares. 144 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company. Guardian Trust has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Grp Limited Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 874 shares. Boys Arnold And Co Inc reported 1,203 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 709 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 258 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,320 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 2.14% or 1.11M shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.09% or 526 shares. 1,665 were accumulated by Washington Fincl Bank. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 40,327 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15,348 shares to 852,445 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group.

