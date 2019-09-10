Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $23.58 Million Its Holding; Capital City Trust Company Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99 million, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $17.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.8. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 20.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.58 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow may snap four-day win streak as investors eye potential change in leadership – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,400 were reported by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sei holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 309,874 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 2,545 shares. Crystal Rock holds 3.13% or 2,380 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 12,768 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company has 4.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foxhaven Asset Lp reported 5.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 6,987 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 6.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,197 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Llc reported 137 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,544 shares. Middleton Company Ma has 5.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,295 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc holds 2,169 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mi has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.