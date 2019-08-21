Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Goodman Financial Has Cut Holding; Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.63 Million

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $23.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.11. About 932,373 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 359,387 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.77 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

