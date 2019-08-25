Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Filament Has Cut Its Position by $533,700; Cott Que (COT) Stake Maintained by Kings Point Capital Management

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.06 million shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,707 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

