Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Calamos Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Stake

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.28. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 117.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,359 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.65. About 2.86M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 30.93 million shares or 2.16% of the stock. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intersect Limited Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,498 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Oakmont has invested 14.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 77,862 shares. Mathes Company accumulated 4,181 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 92,377 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.5% or 4,484 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Lc owns 1,505 shares. First Personal holds 593 shares. Johnson Gp holds 1.11% or 7,004 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argent Trust Com has 5,363 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 902,000 shares to 658,000 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 60,000 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 69,176 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Lc has invested 1.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 81,125 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Argi Investment Service Limited Liability Co owns 2,704 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.84 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company holds 122,000 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,904 shares. Winfield Assoc owns 3,255 shares. Private Asset invested in 1.6% or 121,218 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 99,756 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.75M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,684 shares.

